World Equity Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

