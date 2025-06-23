World Equity Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

ELV stock opened at $373.71 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.45 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.15.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

