World Equity Group Inc. Sells 562 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onefund LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $969.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

