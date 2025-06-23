World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $618.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

