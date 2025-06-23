World Equity Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:FDS opened at $422.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

