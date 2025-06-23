Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,762 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,382. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

