True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

