The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $911,711.29 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7%

SCHW opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

