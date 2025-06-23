Suncoast Equity Management Takes $26.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total value of $364,332.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,841.36. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.