Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
