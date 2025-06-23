Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $470.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

