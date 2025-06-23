Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 6,757 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $598,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,458,133.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $85.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after purchasing an additional 293,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 4,007.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 310,490 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 50.7% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 186,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

