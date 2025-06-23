Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

Alphabet stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

