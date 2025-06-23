Richard Scott Herren Sells 15,678 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

