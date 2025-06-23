Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,198 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.