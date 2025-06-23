Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.83. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total transaction of $17,404,644.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,163,197.07. This represents a 40.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,762 shares of company stock worth $41,995,382. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

