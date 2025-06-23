QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

