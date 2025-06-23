PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

