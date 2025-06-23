PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE XYL opened at $124.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

