PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE XYL opened at $124.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.