PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

