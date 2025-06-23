PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766,058 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

