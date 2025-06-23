PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Crocs by 30,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 307,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

