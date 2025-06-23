PFG Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after buying an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.