PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 540,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

