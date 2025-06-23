PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4,084 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.72 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

