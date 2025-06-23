ORG Partners LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

