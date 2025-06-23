ORG Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE ANET opened at $86.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

