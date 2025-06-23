ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 228.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,131,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,323,000 after acquiring an additional 721,992 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

