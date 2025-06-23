Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.