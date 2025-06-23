Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $128.30 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

