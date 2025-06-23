Nilsine Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in Datadog by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008,567.50. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,851.60. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,966 shares of company stock valued at $85,558,325 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $127.50 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.18, a PEG ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

