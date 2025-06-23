Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $238.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.46.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

