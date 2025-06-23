Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $406.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.72 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.36.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.