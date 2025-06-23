Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.7% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $361,522.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,412.49. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total transaction of $364,332.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,841.36. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

