Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,719,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $618.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,048,632.36. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

