Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of META stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $19,552,673.10. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.