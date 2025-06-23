Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,401,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,676.90. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

