JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.