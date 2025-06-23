JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

