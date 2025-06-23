Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,369 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Medici Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.