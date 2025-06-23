Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $848,123.88 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Adam E. Berry sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $848,123.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,096.92. This trade represents a 24.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JBL opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

