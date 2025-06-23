Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $412,774.40 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,413.20. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.88 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after buying an additional 5,776,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $29,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 1,018,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

