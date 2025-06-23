Garde Capital Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,577 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,388,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000.
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.
