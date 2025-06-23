Garde Capital Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $376.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.67 and its 200-day moving average is $415.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

