Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of America Movil by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $15,149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in America Movil by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 638,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $19.60 target price on America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

America Movil Trading Down 1.4%

AMX opened at $16.96 on Monday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

America Movil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.