Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.36 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

