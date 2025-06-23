Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

