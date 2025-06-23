Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $220,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

