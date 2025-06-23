FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1%

FDX stock opened at $225.78 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average is $244.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

