Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.70 on Monday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

